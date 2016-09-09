Blackpool construction firm celebrates ten years

A Blackpool construction company has celebrated its a tenth anniversary in a year which has seen significant expansion.

Create Construction, part of the Create Group based at Whitehills Business Park is currently building Ash Meadows, a 27 home development at Inskip and is behind the plans to build an £8.5m, 131 bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel in South Shore.

In April the company moved to larger premises at Whitehills following a period of growth.

It was founded by husband and wife team; Paul Mathison, previously head of design and build for Multibuild and Gill Mathison, previously head of marketing and PR for the Pleasure Beach, who met while Paul was managing the build project of The Big Blue hotel in 2003. After getting married in 2004, the couple subsequently launched Create in 2006.

Originally based out of Metro house, Blackpool, the business initially specialised in student accommodation.

Ten years on, the company has diversified into a variety of sectors including education, hotels and student accommodation, with project values ranging from £5m to £25m.

In 2016 the company, which now employees 50 members of staff, expanded into ‘The Create Group’ comprising of four individual companies, Create Construction, Create Developments, Create Interiors and Create Homes.

It is also involved in the construction of a £30m 221 bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel in Manchester which was granted planning permission in June.

Commenting on the past ten years of Create, Gill Mathison said: “We’ve achieved so much over the past ten years and we are incredibly proud of how far the business has come.

“We’ve got an amazing team at Create and our success is undoubtedly down to those talented individuals.

“With many exciting projects coming up, we are looking forward to what the next few years bring.”