Blackpool college staff job losses

Blackpool and The Fylde College has confirmed that 16 lecturer jobs are set to be lost.

But unions have said students and staff should not pay the price for cut-backs which have hit several courses including construction.

Michelle Grayrigge, director of human resources for Blackpool and The Fylde College, said the cuts were part of a business review to align with the needs of students, and industry partners.

She said: “B&FC is one of Blackpool’s largest employers with more than 1,200 employees and we value our professional and dedicated team.

“As part of a workforce planning review, we have identified 16 posts which are at risk of redundancy.

“A consultation period is under way with a focus on mitigation, where redeployment opportunities are proactively being made available from across the organisation.

“B&FC actively encourages and supports those employees at risk to secure alternative employment with us to ensure we retain our highly-talented staff where possible.”

Union representative Martyn Moss, from the University and College Union, said students must still have opportunities to improve their lives.

He said: “Notwithstanding continued funding challenges to further education, UCU is scrutinising the basis for these proposed job cuts and is working with the college to explore alternative strategies to mitigate the impact on staff and avoid compulsory redundancies. UCU does not accept experienced staff should bear the brunt of these cuts by losing their jobs.”

