Blackpool cinema will be warmimg to romance

A traditional Blackpool cinema has closed its doors for refurbishment for a month with big plans for romance and bingo in the coming year.

The Regent Cinema is set to get more of the popular couples’ seats at the Church Street venue due to rising demand.

They will be among 18 more spaces as the Regent undergoes gradual improvements.

It will also get better heating in the cinema area, plus two more staircases, one at either side and a stage area.

Owner Richard Taylor said the revamp came after a successful return of film to the grade two listed building which he bought in 2014 to initially use as an emporium.

He said: “We have closed the Regent until February 3 as we need to do a few alterations and improvements.

“We are sorting out the heating because it has been cold up there and putting stairs down either side.

“The couple seats that many cinemas used to have in the old days have been really popular, they are nearly always sold out, so we are putting in a few more of those.

“In April we are going to have fun bingo nights. That is why we are putting in the stage.

“We have got Vicky La Plume lined up to be the caller so it should be light hearted fun with a bit of banter rather than serious bingo.

“If you want that you would go to Gala but this should be a laugh, although we will have prizes. We are aiming to have it running for Mother’s Day weekend.

“It has been a learning curve since we opened so these tweaks are designed to improve things for customers.

“We are planning ahead for Valentine’s Day and are having a public vote for the most popular romantic film to show on the night on our Facebook page.”