Blackpool cinema to invest in new projector

The Regent Cinema on Church Street is set to invest in a new state of the art projector and sound system this month.

Owner Richard Taylor said the aim was to looking to build on the success of its first year of trading.

He said the new projector will give a far crisper and brighter image with the speaker system being upgraded to full surround sound.

He said: “We are really looking to put The Regent on the map this year as an alternative tourist attraction for Blackpool.

“We have a fantastic antiques and craft centre downstairs and with the new projector and sound system in the cinema it will really compliment the natural charm of this grand old building.”

He said the new projector will be installed ready for the showing of the classic Sci-Fi movie Terminator on August 25.

He added that the Regent Cinema will be looking to host its own film festival next year and this latest investment will give it the tools to achieve this.

Matt Holder, manager of the cinema said: “We are really excited about the festival next year.

“Final plans are now under way and it is taking shape.”