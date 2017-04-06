Blackpool car dealership wins global title

A Blackpool motor dealership has been recognised as the world’s best BMW Retailer in Customer Care at a worldwide event in Munich.

Lloyd Blackpool was the UK’s sole representative in the BMW Excellence in Sales Awards – the culmination of regional and national evaluations of 3,000 entries from international retailers in 80 countries.

The 36 best dealers worldwide had awards presented to them by the company’s management board member for sales and brand Ian Robertson.

The finalists were assessed on their customer communication skills, plus their ability toanticipate customer demands and quickly resolve customer problems.

Bryan Lloyd, Lloyd Motor Group managing director said: “There were only 36 nominees across six awards categories, so to have been recognised at this level in such a competitive and professional global retailer network is an exceptional honour in itself.

“To win this award is an incredible achievement. It is a testament to our staff and our belief that a people-focussed culture delivers a great customer experience”.

Lloyd BMW has consistently achieved exceptionally high ratings from its customers hence why it is also currently the “BMW UK Retailer of the Year”, holding that accolade for the second consecutive year.

Mark Powell, head of business, accepted the award in Munich.

He said: “At Lloyd Blackpool we know the key to our success is our customers, which is why we strive to put them at the heart of everything we do whether they are choosing a new BMW or maintaining their current one.”

