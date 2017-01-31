Blackpool bullion dealer in awards battle

Blackpool based business, Chard, has again been shortlisted for the 2017 UK Bullion Dealer of the Year and aims to defend the title it has held two years in a row.

The award is run by the Bullion.Directory to find the world’s leading dealers.

Chard is one of the largest privately owned coin and bullion distributors in Great Britain. With over 50 years’ experience in the industry, founder Lawrence Chard, built up the business from sorting out coins at his grandmother’s amusement arcade to a multi-million pound international enterprise.

Lawrence said “Being a finalist for the UK Bullion Dealer of the Year 2017 is a fantastic achievement. There are over 102 UK companies listed in the Bullion.Directory and we are proud to have reached the final.

“It is a huge motivator to improve and a great opportunity to spread the word that this Blackpool business is prepared to go the extra mile; The Golden Mile.

“Our team are passionate about coins and bullion. Coins are not simply an item of monetary value, they are full of art and history.”

Last year, Chard created a Brexit IN/OUT medallion which the British Museum added to its collection and which featured in the media as far afield as TV Tokyo.

To show support visit bullion.directory/vote/uk/ before February 24.