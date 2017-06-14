Blackpool awards sponsor warns of skills shortage

Businesses are reporting a skills shortage according to a sponsor in the BIBAs awards which will take place at Blackpool Tower Ballroom later this year.

Dr Lis Smith from Preston’s College, which sponsors the the Employer of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, said there had been a rise in the number of firms particularly in manufacturing, saying in the latest Lancashire Quarterly Economic Survey they were struggling to fill roles with manual and technical requirements.

She said: “The research shows that almost half of businesses in Lancashire are looking to recruit, they just cannot find the right skills.

"In this latest study it is manufacturers which are finding it hardest but we know service businesses are finding it equally difficult to find the right people.

“In construction and engineering, 36,000 new workers are needed every year just to cover the deficit, so it is up to us in the education sector to do all we can to support businesses.”

BIBAS judges are to start the second round of judging next week for the companies on the finalists shortlist. The awards night is in September.