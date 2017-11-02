Bilsborrow farmers in running for Gold Cup

A Bilsborrow farming family have been named as finalists in the farming Gold Cup competition.

The Tomlinson farm, which is run by James Tomlinson with his wife Eleanor and parents David and Sheila is a dairy enterprise.

The NMR/RABDF Gold Cup competition is the flagship award for the UK dairy industry.

Other finalists include two grassland-based herds, two high-production Holstein herds, a Channel Island herd and a grass-based herd milked once-a-day.

County finalist James Tomlinson runs the pedigree 260-cow Holstein herd with parents David and Sheila and his wife Eleanor. Current average yield is 11,386kg, at 4.27 per cent fat and 3.126 per cent protein, on twice-a- day milking.

They also sell 50 heifers a year and 25 stock bulls. Breeding focuses on health, fertility and lifespan traits and production. Management aims to maximise the potential of the genetics in a natural way that enhances herd longevity, while providing milk and young stock that meets their customers’ requirements.

The winners will be announced in February.