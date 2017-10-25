BAE Systems' stealth fighter passes carrier milestone

BAE Systems’ new F-35 fighter has been cleared to start trials on board Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth after passing ramp take-off tests in the USA.

Defence minister Harriett Baldwin said: “Successful ski-ramp trials mean the F-35B is cleared to fly from the carrier as the momentum continues for this game-changing jet.

This milestone comes as our pilots and planes prepare to return from the States, ready for next year’s unforgettable flight trials from the deck of the nation’s new flagship.”

The UK has 12 of the aircraft undergoing trials in the US.

The rear fuselage and flaps for all F-35s are built in Lancashire.