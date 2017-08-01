Awards fund pays out £16,000

A fund set up by a Lancashire business awards to boost enterprise among young people in the county has awarded almost £16,000 in grants.

The BIBAs Foundation, set up by the Be Inspired Business Awards, has supported five projects which will boost employability skills, help establish new businesses and provide opportunities for young people.

It is the latest round of grants awarded by the body which offers grants of up to £5,000 available to 16-24 year olds in the county to develop skills and expand and build businesses.

It is sponsored by BAE Systems, one of the county’s biggest employers with more than 10,000 people at its sites in Warton and Samlesbury.

It sponsors the Foundation and the Most Inspiring Young Person prize which will be handed out at the awards’ ceremony at Blackpool Tower in September.

Dave Holmes, Manufacturing Director at BAE Systems Military Air & Information, said: “To be able to help young people to achieve their potential is one of the most important things anyone in business can do.”