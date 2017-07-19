Award winner hails strong development sector

Commercial property consultants Robert Pinkus and Co said they were delighted to have beaten tough competition to be named the top ‘Most Active Agent’ in Lancashire and Cumbria 2017.

The title was awarded by Estates Gazette, the property industry’s trade publication. The award is for completing the highest number of lettings, sales and acquisitions in the past 12 months in the area. Robert Pinkus has been placed first or second in the competition for nine years consecutively.

Mark Harrison, agency surveyor at Robert Pinkus has also been named the Most Active Dealmaker in Lancashire and Cumbria 2017. He said, “I am really pleased to have received this award which I think is testament to the strength of the market within the region.

“We are experiencing an improvement in most sectors now which has resulted in a considerable amount of speculative development being carried out by our clients, reflecting this improved confidence from both occupiers, funders and developers.

“We hope and expect the market to continue in the same direction throughout 2017 and beyond.”