Anti-frackers get chance to appeal drill decision

Anti-fracking residents have won the right to appeal against a ruling which allows drilling to go ahead on the Fylde.

The Preston New Road Action Group has got the go-ahead to fight once more over Sajid Javid’s decision to allow shale gas firm Cuadrilla to test frack for gas off Preston New Road at Little Plumpton.

The appeal follows a decision in April at the High Court by Justice Dove to refuse a judicial review request into the Communities Secretary’s decision which they argued was unfair and unlawful.

A spokesman from the group said: “We have put forward credible evidence through our legal team indicating why we believe that decision is unlawful and should be overturned.

“It is important to remember that local democracy has been dismantled and denied in Lancashire to allow Cuadrilla and this fossil fuel industry to press ahead.

“Lancashire said NO loudly and clearly yet locals are being forced to accept the unacceptable from this external corporate industry.

“It is for that reason, we will continue through this appeal and due process to resist, and seek true justice in line with the planning decisions made through Lancashire County Council to reject Cuadrilla’s planning application to frack at Preston New Road.

“Preston New Road Action Group hopes that this appeal will finally recognise the will and voice of local democracy, and ensure that this application is revoked and the work at Preston New Road terminated.”

The group said it was now awaiting further information on times and dates for its case to be heard at the Court of Appeal.

See also: Frack decision was not lawful claim protesters