Amusement arcade plan for town centre

A former charity shop in Blackpool town centre could be converted into an amusement arcade.

JWT Leisure, based in the resort, has applied to the council seeking planning permission to use the former Barnardos shop on Abingdon Street as an adult gaming centre.

The premises was last occupied more than a year ago.

A design brief accompanying the application says: “The change of use which is envisaged involves bringing the premises back into use for a complementary non-retail service use commonly found in shopping areas, including seaside towns.”

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it would create four jobs.

The proposals include installing gaming machines on the ground floor only, with the upper floors used for ancillary purposes.

Under-18s would not be allowed on the premises.

The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.