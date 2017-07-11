£140,000 to be spent with Lancashire business awards suppliers

Almost £100,000 has already been spent with suppliers by the organisers of one of Lancashire’s leading business awards.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has confirmed it expects to spend around £140,000 by the time of its awards ceremony in September with Lancashire firms benefiting.

The awards have suppliers ranging from East Lancashire-based video production firm ICS to Preston florist Margaret Mason, who supplies the table decorations for the awards ceremony.

This week, the awards’ second round of judging comes to an end with the winner of its top prize, Business of the Year, picked by a judging panel which will visit finalists in their own businesses.

Francis Egan, CEO for the awards’ headline sponsor, Cuadrilla Resources, which is at the forefront of exploring for shale gas in the county, said:

“The BIBAs has proved over many years that it is a very different type of business award which does more than just hand out trophies.

“Everything from its unique judging process, which effectively offers a consultancy service to businesses, to the huge amount it spends directly with Lancashire businesses right through to the BIBAs Academy which its winners enter, is evidence of this.

At Cuadrilla, we are also committed to putting Lancashire first through the jobs and investment which our shale gas exploration work is creating and will continue to create.

“We are proud to continue to be associated with these important and prestigious awards.”

The finalists for the awards’ top prize include West Lancashire food firm, Mellors Catering Services, car dealers Bowker Motor Group of Preston and Blackburn-based Hippo Motor Group, and Fylde plant hire business, Fox Brothers.