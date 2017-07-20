Business as usual for Lancastrians as county hit by floods

Roads were flooded, shops closed and electricity supplies disrupted as Lancashire was hit by flash floods that brought chaos across the county last night.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue received 36 flood-related calls in a three-hour period as downpours fell during the dramatic storm.

This dramatic picture of the storm across Lancaster was captured by Jade Fox.

Firefighters attended nine incidents of flooded properties where crews either pumped water out of a house or isolated electrics.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We will only respond to incidents where there are lives at risk and other flooding related calls such as blocked roads were passed over to the local authorities.

"No rescues were made by firefighters and we are not aware of any injuries as a result of the flooding."

Crews in Blackpool helped to save a vulnerable woman's home in Walkers Hill at around 7pm after flood water poured into her property.

Local residents had already pitched in to help the woman by removing water using buckets but crews stepped in using a light portable pump to remove more.

Firefighters in Lancaster also helped isolate electricity to a home in Sibsey Street after residents reported electricity sparking in their home at around 7pm.

Electricity was cut to the street for a short time while Electricity North West made the supply safe.

A block of flats in Lancaster was badly affected after rain water poured through the roof of three-storey City View on Siding Close, say fire services.

Electricity supplies to the building had to be made safe after ceilings on the top floor of the building were found to be bulging and water poured down the walls to the ground floor.

Sainsbury's in Redbank Road in Bispham closed due to the floods and shoppers had a soggy experience in the Tesco on Clifton Retail Park and the Asda in Fleetwood after water flooded the shops.

But footage has emerged of Lancastrians battling the elements as they struggled to continue to go about their business as usual.

A video of a "hero" pizza delivery man battling flood water as he carried on with his route along Ryelands Road in Lancaster.

The driver later confirmed that his bike was still working fine and said that he wasn't going to let "a little rain" stop him.