Burns shows firepower as competition hots up at Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town first team coach Barry Nicholson hopes Wes Burns’ match-winning display against Morecambe fills him with confidence.

Burns netted the 25th-minute opener in last night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie at Highbury but Godswill Ekpolo diverted the ball into his own net to pull the Shrimps level.

It meant Town needed a moment of magic from Burns to unlock the League Two side’s stubborn defence.

Burns’ (above) cross across the face of goal was too hot to handle and Aaron McGowan diverted it home in the 72nd minute.

The forward’s last League goal for Town was at Peterborough in April last year, when he was on loan.

Now with Town on course for the next stage of the Checkatrade Trophy after winning both games, Nicholson hopes Burns will be filled with confidence ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

He said: “Brilliant for Wes. He did really well. He found himself in some good areas in the first 25 minutes. He put some good balls in and got his goal with a great strike.

“In the second half the gaffer was telling the forwards to be positive, drive at people and try to cause them problems. That is what he did for the second. He put a good ball in and unfortunately for their lad he puts it in. Real positive play from Wes.”

Town made 10 changes but will not be fined under new competition rules.

Nicholson says Town want to keep doing well in the tournament with one group game to play at Carlisle in five weeks.

Nicholson added: “We stressed to the players before the game that it was really important to get back to winning ways.

“We have got six points out of six.

“There were a lot of positives. Players who needed minutes got on the pitch and got plenty of game time.

“There were positives in some of the performances. We were quite pleased with the side we put out and some boys took the opportunity.

“I think from the first game against Leicester Under-21s (which Town won 3-0), we have really tried to take this seriously.

“It is a cup we want to do well in, and at the end of the day there is a trip to Wembley at the end of it.”

Nicholson says he feels for the unlucky Ekpolo after his own goal.

The coach said: “I’ve been in that situation myself. I’ve scored an own goal.

“It is not nice but it is one those things. He has stuck his leg out to react and unfortunately it has gone in.”

