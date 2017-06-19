Burglar’s 20p coins haul in charity raid

A thief stole charity shop money meant to support young children in their fights against cancer.

The criminal smashed the front window of the Cancer Research charity shop on Talbot Road at around 11.30pm last Tuesday and made off with between £160 and £200 in 20p coins.

The money was intended to go towards Cancer Research’s ‘Kids and Teens’ campaign, which promotes research into cancers mainly affecting children, teenagers and young adults.

Shop manager Debbie Cox said: “I’m just so angry. Customers have been giving us these 20p coins for months because of the kids and teens campaign.

“Someone has smashed their way in and broken the till and stolen all the money for the children.

“It was actually my day off on Wednesday when I got a call at about 7.20am saying the shop had been broken into. I jumped into my car and drove straight there.

“The volunteers have been fantastic about it and have all come together to help. We spent all day cleaning and talking with the police.

“It just makes me so furious.

“Obviously he’s been in here before and seen the money. Nothing else was taken, he knew exactly what he wanted.”

Cancer Research volunteer Jack Charnley said: “The shop window at the door was completely smashed in. He used a big stone slab to get in.

“The till will have to be replaced. He’s made a real mess.

“It’s disgusting.

“We have been saving this money for a long time.

“It’s not just terrible for the charity but for the volunteers and the customers too.

“It’s a real shame.”

The shop has now renewed its kids and teens campaign, with donations now being collected in a bucket that will be safely locked away every night.

A police spokesman said: “At around 11.30pm on Tuesday someone has smashed a hole in the glass at the front of the shop, entered the shop and has made off with a small amount of cash.

“A 39-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary and has been released under investigation.”