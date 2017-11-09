Burglar caught with whisky down pants at the Imperial Hotel Blackpool

A hotel burglar struggled with a staff member when he was caught with two bottles of whiskey down his trousers.

John Boden was then chased through the Imperial Hotel before jumping down two stairs, falling and being apprehended until police arrived.

At the time of the offence Boden said he was addicted to heroin and crack cocaine. Boden, 45, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £10 with £85 victims’ surcharge.