Bumper crowds predicted for popular festival

Thousands of visitors are set to flock to Lytham next month for the eighth annual 1940s Festival Wartime Weekend.

The event, organised by Fylde Council and to be staged on August 19 and 20, includes a whole host of Second World War-themed ingredients, such as battle re-enactments and exhibitions. An estimated 40,000 people attended last year.

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “This festival is an opportunity for people to see for themselves what life was like during what is proudly viewed as Britain’s finest hour.

“It is very realistic and many people dress up to look their best in 40s clothes.

“But the most exciting and eye-catching part is always the battle re-enactments on The Green.

“They are very realistic and include genuine weapons and vehicles from the Second World War.

“It is always an action-packed and fun-packed weekend and, once again, we are expecting tens of thousands of visitors.”

“The whole town takes part, with many shopkeepers dressing their windows with a 1940s theme.”

The Wartime Weekend is being backed for the first time this year by shopping outlet Freeport Fleetwood, which will have a presence at the event with a marquee showcasing some of its traders.

Freeport’s centre manager Amanda Daniels said: “We are delighted to be associated with such a respected and popular event and it is a great opportunity for us to work in partnership with Fylde Council to further promote the Freeport brand to a wider audience.”

Tim Dixon, Fylde Council’s tourism and cultural services manager, said: “We are delighted to develop a partnership with Freeport Fleetwood and welcome their involvement in this popular event.”