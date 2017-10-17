British Freestyle Championships at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Competitiors showed off their skills as the British Freestyle Championships was held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The event was hosted in the Spanish Hall suite over the weekend.

Action from the British Freestyle Championships at the Winter Gardens

The competition, which attracted dancers from all over the UK and Europe included events for solo dancers, couples and teams of dancers all competing for the title of British Freestyle Champion. From beginners to teenagers, the competition is the biggest in the Freestyle calendar.

A Winter Gardens spokeswoman said: “The event attracted over 800 people with dancers, their families and their friends staying in Blackpool for the weekend which is a welcome boost for the town centre and hoteliers.”