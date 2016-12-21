Brian House Children’s Hospice staff raise a glass to kind donors

Staff at Brian House Children’s Hospice had 50,000 reasons to smile when Lancashire company Ameon visited the Bispham hospice.

Bosses made a huge donation to make this festive season one to remember for staff and patients.

Ameon staff visited Brian House to hand over the donation

The building services engineering company, headquartered in Blackpool, raised £50,000 from the proceeds of a charity ball and associated prize auction.

They formed part of the business’ 20th anniversary celebrations, and nominated Brian House as the charity to benefit from fundraising.

Ameon’s managing director, Robin Lawson, said: “Hundreds of families have experienced the care and support of Brian House, in what for all is their most trying time.

“My own experiences are of selfless, dedicated people, delivering compassionate medical care for children, whilst supporting parents through some of the darkest days; therefore I was delighted that our board chose to support its amazing work, which relies wholly on the generosity of the general public and commercial sector.”

Brian House corporate fundraiser, Janet Atkins, added: “To receive such considerable support from Ameon at anytime would be reason for celebration, but the fact that it comes as we enter the festive season gives additional cause for us to raise a glass of good cheer. Such generosity provides not only vital funds to enable our work to continue but demonstrates the public and commerce in this area are fully supportive of our work.” and services, which is hugely encouraging for all of us at Brian House.”