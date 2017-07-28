Breastfeeding week campaign

Healthcare bosses in Lancashire have teamed up with voluntary groups and councils to highlight World Breastfeeding Week.

The week runs from August 1 to 7 and the theme for this year’s campaign is ‘working together for the common good.’ The Lancashire Infant Feeding Partnership is hoping to raise awareness of help on offer to new mums.

Katie Wharton, infant feeding co-ordinator at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Around 70 per cent of babies receive breast milk as their first feed, but by four to six weeks, 40 percent of mums are still breastfeeding, and eight out of 10 have stopped earlier than they wanted to.”