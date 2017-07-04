BREAKING: Police officer’s rape trial collapses

The trial of a serving Lancashire police sergeant accused of attempting to rape a woman and repeatedly assaulting her has collapsed.

The jury trying Jonathan Allwright, who is currently suspended from duties following the allegations, has been discharged from reaching verdicts for administrative reasons.

The case at Liverpool Crown Court was nearing the end when legal problems occurred and Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, had to discharge the jurors.

Allwright, 49, of Manor Court, Longton, near Preston, has been further remanded on bail to await a re-trial beginning on February 26.

During his two week trial Allwright denied four assault charges, one of attempted rape and an alternative offence of indecent assault.

The court heard that that the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, only came forward some years following the alleged offences after she spoke to officers about an unrelated matter.

Henry Riding, prosecuting, said that Allwright had pushed her, causing her to fall and hurt her back.

He had also punched her, alleged Mr Riding.

He also told the court that she described Allwright allegedly attempted to rape her after pinning her down on a bed. Allwright, a former Royal Military policeman, denied that the assaults occurred and also denied attempting to rape her.

Allwright is a police sergeant who has worked on some of the most high profile traffic crashes in the county.

One of the most senior traffic officers in Lancashire, he has been based in both Blackpool and Preston.