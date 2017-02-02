BREAKING: Men found stabbed in Blackpool street

Two men have been taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds.

Police were called by ambulance services to Grasmere Road at around 11am following reports two men had been found with knife injuries.

Both men had been stabbed in the chest.

One man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, while the second man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the men came about their injuries.”

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log number 462 of February 2.