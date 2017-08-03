Braving the shave with comedian’s help

Have your say

Determined fundraisers braved the shave at Blackpool’s Anti-Ageing Institute on Monday as comedian Bobby Ball cut the ribbon at the business’ grand opening.

The Anti Ageing Institute on Dickson Road opened its doors for the first time on Monday with the help of the well-known entertainer.

Meanwhile, fundraiser Andrian Courtney-Massey got involved in Macmillan Cancer Research’s ‘Brave the Shave’ challenge and raised £400 for the charity.

Anti-Ageing Institute owner Mark Courtney-Massey said: “Bobby is a wonderful guy and a national treasure and that’s why he got involved.

“It’s always fantastic to get endorsement from people who understand the importance of skincare.

“We target the problems down at the root of the skin and promote healthiness from within, so that when the skin grow it grows without imporfections.”

Charity headshave and official opening of The Anti Ageing Institute. Pictured having his head shaved is Adrian Courtney-Massey with Dara Najin.

He added: “Adrian actually raised £400 for Macmillan nurses on the day and we’re very proud to be a part of that.

“Cancer is one of those deseases that affects everybody, and there’s no worthier cause than to help the Macmillan nurses.

“Brave the Shave is the country-wide campaign that’s going on right now.

“As well as being a business, we’re always happy to get involved in charity.”