Brave Megan back in classroom after horror injury

Megan Hanson, six, was badly injured after stepping on the sharp metal barbecue while playing with her grandparents south of Starr Gate last month.

The brave youngster has now returned to Stanah Primary School after recovering at her Thornton home.

Her mum Suzanne, 33, said: “We’re hoping that she won’t need a lot of physiotherapy, if any at all.

“She’s been very, very lucky. When you think about what happened it could have been so much worse.

“She’s been really well in herself as well, and that’s the main thing.”

After having countless stitches in her left foot, it was not known how long it would take for Megan to be well enough to return to school.

But she recovered quicker than expected, and has now had the stitches removed from her wound.

Suzanne said: “She has to wear special supportive trainers which are neon pink and the school have been really good about that, and making sure she doesn’t do PE.

“She was petrified at first about walking on her foot, and when she was walking she was waking on her outer foot because she didn’t want to put pressure on it, so it’s just about rebuilding her confidence.

“She’s still not able to do PE or ride her bike. She’s just taking things in her stride. She understands that she can’t do too much.

“She’ll be able to put this behind her.”