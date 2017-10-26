Brave hero traffic cop’s awards joy

The heroics of a Fylde coast police officer have earned him New Zealand’s highest police bravery award.

More news here



Highways patrol officer Darren Critchley won the New Zealand Police Association’s Bravery Award last week after being commended for his selfless behaviour last December.

Darren, a former Lancashire Police constable for five years, was finishing his shift when he heard an alert on the radio about tourists in trouble in the water after swimming in rough seas off of the Ninety Mile Beach coast.

The 51-year-old, who grew up in Garstang, said: “I thought this is going to be a big ask but decided I have to try to save these two in the water.”

Darren brought a man back to shore and immediately jumped back in to the water to try and find the other stranded tourist, who has been named as Carolin Jentsch.

However, he was too late to save her and she drowned.

Despite efforts to give her mouth to mouth he was unable to save her and swam back to shore with her body, where he had to break the awful news.

The dad-of-three said: “As police we take an oath and affirmation to protect life.”

New Zealand Police Association (NZPA) president Chris Cahill said Darren put himself in ‘serious danger’ to help others.

Darren received the Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society Award during his time in England when he endangered his own life trying to save 16-year-old David Mulholland from the River Ribble in 1991. He was unable to save the teenager but recovered his body through his valiant efforts.

Darren, whose wife Rowena is a police officer in New Zealand, said: “I just felt a sense of responsibility to go in regardless of the danger to myself to try and save the young lad.”

Top honour

Mr Cahill said the award was the ‘highest honour’ the NZPA could bestow on its members.