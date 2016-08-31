Boy, seven, injured in Blackpool’s Spanish steps incident

Beach chiefs have insisted there is no fault with the Spanish steps after a seven-year-old boy was left cut and bruised.

Susan Burrows, 37, from Warley Road, North Shore, was visiting the beach with her partner and son Thomas but was left shocked when he came up from a paddle with “blood pouring out of his hands and feet”.

The boys foot afterwards

She said: “Me, my partner and my little boy were sat on the sea front, it was packed out and I kept telling my little boy to take his socks and shoes off to have a little paddle.

“There was a puddle in front of the steps, he went down and we saw him go under the water, he’s come up and there’s blood everywhere.”

The Spanish steps are part of Blackpool’s £76m Prom revamp, between South Pier and North Pier, which have proved hugely popular with visitors.

Susan spoke to a lifeguard at the beach after the incident on August 17 who she claims said that this wasn’t the first time something like this has happened.

There was a puddle in front of the steps, he went down and we saw him go under the water, he’s come up and there’s blood everywhere

“A lifeguard came and did first aid, he checked all his cuts over and cleaned them,” she added.

“The lifeguard said that there’s a dip in the sand and nobody knows what’s under it. So it’s quite dangerous.

“The bottom step you can’t see, I asked what happened because we couldn’t see and he said that the bottom step is slippy so I think he’s just slipped on the step because you can’t see it.

“I sent an email to some environmental health page, who deal with Blackpool waters. I got an email back saying a reply would take 20 minutes.”

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “There is no issue with the Spanish steps.

“Tidal movements cause the sand to move around and a beach shovel is used to level the sand and reduce the height of any sandbank.”