Boy makes his debut just 26 minutes into the New Year

Nicola Grady and Gary Greenwood-Myers’ new son wasted no time making his presence felt as 2017 dawned.
He arrived at Blackpool Victoria Hospital just 26 minutes into the New Year - so quickly that mum and dad are still to decide on a name. Within hours, the new arrival was being admired by his many relatives eager to get a look at the newest family member and Gary said: “It’s fantastic he was born on New Year’s Day. He was a little early but he was born just a few hours after Nicola’s waters broke and everyone at the Vic did a great job.”