Boxing champ opens £1m extension

The gloves were off as boxing champion Jack Arnfield opened the £1m extension at a Wyre doctors’ surgery.

Jack, the WBA International Middleweight Champion who retained his title in March when he beat Brian Rose at the Manchester Arena, cut the ribbon on the extension at Over Wyre Medical Centre in Wilkinson Way, Preesall on Wednesday. The work – which includes new consulting rooms, a library and meeting room – began almost 12 months ago when former Man Utd goalkeeper Alex Stepney helped practice bosses ‘turn the first sod’. The dispensary has been extended and improvements made to other clinical support rooms and offices.