Bowlers make a bee-line for Fleetwood Festival

The 2017 Fleetwood Bowls Festival, one of the biggest crown green competitions of its kind in the North West, is well under way and comes to a grand climax on Friday.

The Marine Gardens were busy all week as some of the best players - men, women and youngsters - converged to compete for the prizes on offer.

Main interest centred on the men's and ladies' singles with action also taking place at Memorial Park and Fleetwood Bowling Club.

The total prize fund is £5,230 and the last 32 in both the men's and women's singles will be guaranteed getting in the money.

Finals day for both the men and women is on Friday and for the winners of each there is the added bonus of qualifying for the Champion Of Champions tournament at the Waterloo green in Blackpool in September.