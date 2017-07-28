Boomers bash will celebrate the 60s

People from across Blackpool are being invited to relive the swinging 60s at a special event being organised to celebrate the music and culture of the decade.

The Blackpool Baby Boomers Bash will take place at Marton Institute in Oxford Square on Friday August 4.

Entertainment at the event next month will include 60s music, quizzes, a hot pot supper and a live performance from Blackpool band Rock-O-Rama.

Steve Gomersall (pictured), who is one of the organisers, said: “The reason for the ‘bash’ is simply to try to reunite old friends from the halcyon days of the sixties and have a great evening while doing so.

“We have a group on Facebook where there are lots of photos people have posted of happy past times with memories of those days.

“The idea is to try to get people together who may not have seen each other for many years.

“People are also sending in old photographs and we intend to have a running slide show on the night of people’s memories which they have sent in.

“I’m hoping lots of people will come along and have a great night, and perhaps also meet up with some old familiar faces from their past.”

Baby Boomers pictures posted on their Facebook site include memories of former Blackpool bands, events such as beauty pageants and photographs of local nightspots frequented by people during that decade.

Tickets cost £10, but the night is not intended to be a profit-making event.

Any money which is surplus to the cost of putting on the event will be donated to Trinity Hospice.

Tickets are available from the Lounge Bar at the Marton Institute or call Tony on (01253) 311681, or Steve on 07973243483.

Among the well known Blackpool groups of the era was the Rockin’ Vicars.

Its members included guitarist Lemmy, who went on to find fame with bands including Motorhead.

He died in Los Angeles, aged 70, in December 2015.