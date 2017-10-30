BONFIRE NIGHT 2017: Where to see a fantastic firework display in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Remember, remember the fifth of November.

Bonfire night is fast approaching and organised displays are taking place across the Fylde coast.

As it lands on a weekend this year, most events are taking place on Bonfire Night itself.

So, fill your pockets up with treacle and get the sparklers ready, here’s our round-up of some of the best Bonfire Night events across the area.

If you'd like us to feature your event here, please email full details of the event to james.rogers@jpress.co.uk before Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

**November 4, 2017

Garstang and District Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Night - Garstang

Bonfire from 7pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

**November 5, 2017

Fleetwood's Fireworks Extravaganza - Marine Hall Gardens, Fleetwood

Organised by Fleetwood Rotary, the event includes local musical entertainment and a variety of refreshments.

Cottam Hall Bonfire and Fireworks Night - Poulton-le-Fylde

Poulton Rotary Club will be holding their 32nd Annual Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Display Cottam Hall Fields

Staining Village Hall Bonfire Event

Event to be held at Staining Village Hall, Chain Lane, Staining, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY3 0DD - between 4.30pm-7pm

Blackpool Cricket Club Bonfire Night Fireworks Extravaganza

Event held at Barlow Crescent , West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9EQ - 5pm-10pm

Fylde Rugby Football Club Fireworks Display

Hosted by Lytham Round Table the event takes place at Fylde Rugby Football Club, Blackpool Road, Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, FY8 4EL from 6pm-11.30pm