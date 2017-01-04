Bon Iver cancels Blackpool show

Bon Iver have cancelled their upcoming tour, inluding their sold-out date at the Blackpool Empress Ballroom, due to ‘personal reasons’.

The American band were due to play the Winter Gardens on Friday, February 10 but they have now pulled their European tour, just less than three weeks before it was due to start.

A spokesman for Bon Iver said: “For personal reasons, Bon Iver has cancelled its forthcoming European tour set to begin in Paris on January 22, 2017 and end in London on February 20, 2017 in addition to Justin Vernon’s scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion on January 14, 2017.

“Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.”

The tour dates were due to be Bon Iver’s first in the UK for four years.

The band, founded in 2007 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon are perhaps most well known for 2007 single Skinny Love which was critically acclaimed and featured on numerous American TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy.

Last year’s album ‘22, A Million’ was critically acclaimed and featured on a number of music publications’ ‘Best Album of the Year’ list.

None of the tour dates are due to be rescheduled at this time but a full refund is available from the point of purchase.