Body found on Fleetwood Beach

The body of a woman has been found on a beach in Fleetwood, say police.

Officers were called at around 8.45am on Sunday, June 25 to reports a body had been found on the Esplanade.

The woman was identified as a 36 year old woman from Fleetwood.

Her family have been informed.

A police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to The Coroner in due course.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the woman at this sad time."

The coastguard had been involved in a search for a missing woman earlier in the area, they confirmed.