Blue plaque to mark historic school site

A landmark Fylde school is to be recalled with the unveiling of a blue plaque.

Queen Mary School for Girls merged with the adjacent King Edward VII School in 1999 and the premises in Clifton Drive South have since been converted into a luxury apartments, with the imposing facade preserved.

In its 69-year history, the school educated thousands of girls and its illustrious history will be commemorated on the latest plaque to be unveiled by Lytham St Annes Civic Society at a ceremony next Friday.

It follows similar unveilings recently at St Annes railway station and the former public health offices in Clifton Drive South.

Ann Boddis of the Civic Society said: “We have a programme of blue plaques around the town and are delighted that Queen Mary School and the wonderful building it occupied is to be commemorated in this way.”

Deana Whalley, president of the resident of the Queen Mary School Association, said: “The blue plaque will be an important mark of recognition for all those thousands of former pupils whose formative years were spent within those walls and also for those remarkable women who taught there and directed generations of women to become valued members of society.

“The school community was fortunate to enjoy an imposing building which was always beautifully maintained.

“The plaque will commemorate our links with the past and help to ensure that its place in Fylde’s history is not forgotten by future generations.”