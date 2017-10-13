Blood banks changes spark fears at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Lancashire MPs are continuing to monitor the situation surrounding the centralisation of the county’s blood bank units as concern over the plans grow.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard, said: “I will continue to monitor developments at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to ensure whatever changes are made do not have a negative impact on my constituents.”

Thousands of blood samples could be ruined on transit if the county’s blood bank units are relocated to Lancaster, according to an anonymous hospital worker.

The plans by Preston and Blackpool hospitals are to centralise their laboratory services within the next five years at a new £30m site at Lancaster University.