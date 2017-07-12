Blindfolded fundraisers walk Prom for ‘Sense’

Members of the New Norcross Social Club embarked on a seafront walk completely blinfolded as they hoped to get a taste of what everyday life is like for blind and partially-sighted people.

The walk, from Blackpool’s South Pier to the North Pier, took place on Saturday, and raised £500 for Sense, a national charity while supports deaf-blind people.

Theresa Perry, who is the manager of the Sense charity shop on Victoria Road in Cleveleys, said: “Everyone said it was very unusual. It meant your other senses were enhanced.

“You could hear a motorbike or pedal bike andit would sound much closer than it really is.

“We went past the North Pier and there was a music thing going on and we all found it really loud.

“It was a definite eye-opener and it makes you feel more aware of what blind people go through.”