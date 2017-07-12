Search

Blindfolded fundraisers walk Prom for ‘Sense’

Members of the New Norcross Social Club walked blindfold from South to North Pier in Blackpool to reaise funds for the Sense charity. Setting off with their guides. PIC BY ROB LOCK 8-7-2017

Members of the New Norcross Social Club embarked on a seafront walk completely blinfolded as they hoped to get a taste of what everyday life is like for blind and partially-sighted people.

The walk, from Blackpool’s South Pier to the North Pier, took place on Saturday, and raised £500 for Sense, a national charity while supports deaf-blind people.

Theresa Perry, who is the manager of the Sense charity shop on Victoria Road in Cleveleys, said: “Everyone said it was very unusual. It meant your other senses were enhanced.

“You could hear a motorbike or pedal bike andit would sound much closer than it really is.

“We went past the North Pier and there was a music thing going on and we all found it really loud.

“It was a definite eye-opener and it makes you feel more aware of what blind people go through.”