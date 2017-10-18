Blackpool worker's rough night for End Youth Homelessness charity

A member of staff at a Blackpool building society is to sleep rough to support a charity for the homeless.

More news here



Customer consultant Clair Greenwood, who works for the Yorkshire Building Society is raising money as part of her employer’s charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness.

She is taking part in the sleep out event in Manchester tomorrow.

She said: “There are 150,000 young people at risk of homelessness this winter.

That is why I am swapping my bed for a sleeping bag and raising money for the charity.”