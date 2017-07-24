Blackpool town multi-storey car park drama

Corporation Street in Blackpool town centre was closed earlier as specialist police negotiators worked to talk a woman down from the top of a car park on Saturday.

Blackpool Transport said its buses were diverted away from the scene, with services 2C, 6, and 14 using Clifton Street instead.

Police said the woman was on the edge of the West Street multi-storey car park, three floors up.

Officers were called by security staff at around 5.20pm, he said. An inspector led the response, and expert negotiators were sent to the scene.

They were successful in urging the woman to come down, which she did ‘safe and well’ at around 7.15pm.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is the second incident of its kind in a matter of weeks, while a woman was urged to jump to her death in May.