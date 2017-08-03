Blackpool supermarket expands to meet demand

Work is underway to expand the Lidl supermarket on Devonshire Road in Blackpool.

The scheme, which was granted planning permission by Blackpool Council last December, will see an extension built to the front and side of the store which serves residents in Layton. The car park will also be re-arranged to provide 13 additional spaces, and the area will be landscaped.

The store is scheduled to close at 6pm on September 23 while the main bulk of the construction is carried out, and is due to re-open towards the end of November.

Lidl opened the store in 2010 following a long battle with council planners. The budget retailer had to go back to the authority three times before securing permission to build its supermarket. The council said it wanted to encourage retail development in the town centre rather than on the fringes. But residents and ward councillors backed Lidl. The local residents association said people needed somewhere on their doorstep where they could buy fresh produce. Since then the area has seen even further development, with the Queens Park high rise flats demolished to make way for around 200 ground level homes being let through Blackpool Coastal Housing.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “ We are always looking at ways to improve our existing portfolio of stores. “We’ve seen incredible demand in the Devonshire Road store so have decided to take this step in improving the store in order to enhance the shopping experience for our customers. “While the store is closed, customers can still shop at our existing Bloomfield Road, Poulton and Cleveleys stores. “We will also be opening a new store on Squires Gate Lane this autumn.”