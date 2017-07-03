Blackpool still in top ten for holiday choices

Blackpool has retained its position in the top ten places for a ‘staycation’, according to new figures.

The national survey of 3,000 people by Travelodge showed the resort was eighth favourite, three down from it’s position last year, behind the likes of Cornwall and the Lake District.

The only single town or city more popular with holidaymakers was London.

The survey said 55 per cent of British adults will be holidaying in Great Britain over the next few months and will be splashing out on average £599.80.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “We are delighted that Blackpool has appeared in the top 10 of holiday destinations and look forward to welcoming our visitors to the resort from across the UK this year this summer.

“There is so much to do on a visit here from our world class attractions, West End shows, blue flag beach, fantastic events and a fabulous promenade. Blackpool definitely does have it all.”

Shakila Ahmed, from Travelodge, said: “Our research shows that 2017 is set to be another strong year.”