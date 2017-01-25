Blackpool’s jazz festival to get outdoor stage for the first time

The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Festival, back for its third year in July, will have an outdoor stage for the first time, its organiser has announced.

Stephen Pierre said the two-day event will again be free, with donations given to Trinity Hospice in Bispham.

Stephen Pierre, the festival's organiser

The outdoor stage will be held in St John’s Square, while two others will be held in the Spanish Hall and Baronial Hall, both in the Winter Gardens, featuring some of the biggest names in jazz and blues, as well as several rising stars.

“Blackpool has tremendous potential to improve its arts and culture offerings,” Mr Pierre said.

“I think it’s very important that Blackpool is seen by a wider demographic, staging cultural events. ‘Showzam’ and the nice interesting people it attracts, is a good example of improving Blackpool’s cultural image.

“I have been fortunate to compile a programme of music that crosses several generations. I am proud to support and showcase up and coming talent, alongside established musicians and senior stalwarts of the jazz and blues scene.”

The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2.