Blackpool’s £27m sea defences to be officially opened today

A £27.1m scheme to reduce flood risk to 4,800 properties in Blackpool is being officially opened today.

A kilometre of concrete sea wall has been replaced at Anchorsholme, maintaining access to the beach and creating a new promenade which also links the seafront to the nearby Anchorsholme Park, which is being redeveloped.

The new defences have been designed to last for the next 100 years.

The scheme forms part of the Fylde Peninsula Coastal Programme, a partnership between Wyre, Blackpool and Fylde councils and the Environment Agency.

Anchorsholme together with the Rossall project, which is due to complete next year, forms one of the largest coast defence projects in the country.

Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for environmental services Coun Fred Jackson said: “We now have a sea wall that will provide much stronger flood protection for years to come.

“We also have a wonderful new promenade for all to enjoy which makes access from the seafront to the park and town so much easier.

“The project has been both an incredible challenge and an incredible achievement for all the organisations involved.

“I am also extremely grateful to the neighbours and the local community for being so patient during the construction work.

“However, I trust that they are delighted with the final result and the additional regeneration work that is being undertaken.”

United Utilities is continuing with its investment to build a new pumping station at Anchorsholme Park.