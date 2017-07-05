Blackpool pulls out all the stops to host popular event for youngsters

Cloudy skies didn’t stop Blackpool scouts grabbing their helmets and gearing up for the 78th annual National Scout Car Race.

Teams from Marton, Bispham and Norbreck competed with scouts from Scarbourough, Derbyshire, Manchester, Yorshire at the pedal car races, which took place Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys on Saturday.

78th annual National Scout Car Race

More than 35 cars took to the race track, each with their own unique names, including ‘the Silent Assasins’, ‘Brum Brum’, ‘Tangerine Typhoon’, ‘Silver Machine’, and ‘Road Runner’.

Single and double-lap races took place in the morning and drivers with the best times went forward to a ‘Grand Prix’ in the afternoon.

Prizes were handed out by Coun Lily Henderson, president of the Blackpool District Scout Council.

She said: “I handed out the prizes in the pouring rain to show my loyalty to the scout movement and I’ve had a cold ever since!

“All our scout helpers did a great job.

“We had the races two years ago, and last year it was in York.

“It should have been in Derbyshire, but they couldn’t get hold of the land they had been promised, so they approached our organisers for the scouts and they organised it in short while, and they did very well.

“We had a brilliant day.

“The scouts got a certificate and a little patch to sew on their uniforms, and the overall winner gets an old-fashioned race car. That goes to the teen who wins the most races.”

Blackpool District Scouts has now offered its thanks to those who made the event a success, including their sponsor Richard Hesketh, of Hesketh Cars Sales in Cleveleys; Blackpool district events organiser Steve Williamson and Wyre Council.

Philip Mather, of Blackpool District Scouts, said: “It was a brilliant day. Congratulations to all those who took part. You all made scouting proud.”