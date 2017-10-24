Blackpool primary school's hard work yet to make impact

A Blackpool primary school at the centre of an investigation after one of its children went missing has been told it needs to improve.

Devonshire Primary Academy was criticised earlier this year after seven-year-old Caden Shaw, who has special needs, was allowed to wander the streets for up to 45 minutes after slipping out unseen – despite being under one-to-one supervision.

And now inspectors say pupils are not making ‘consistently good’ progress, with outcomes at the end of Year Two – when children are six or seven – branded ‘too low’.

In a report, education watchdog Ofsted said headteacher Nick Toyne and other senior teachers are ‘working hard’ and have ‘driven improvements across the school’, but said ‘this has not yet had an impact on outcomes over time.’

Mr Toyne, who said he was left ‘mortified’ after little Caden’s ordeal in January, was found to have ‘led with passion and a clear determination to make’ Devonshire a better school since taking over in September last year.

“The headteacher is ambitious for the pupils in his care and has built a team that is committed to achieving the best for them,” its report said.

“Although the quality of teaching has improved significantly since the last inspection, it has not yet had enough time to have an impact on test results at the end of key stages one and two in reading, writing, and mathematics.”

Mr Toyne said he was ‘pleased Ofsted recognised’ changes that have been made, and added: “Ofsted commented that these changes had yet to make their full impact, but that the improved teaching, progress, pupils’ attitudes to learning, and leadership would all now come together to rapidly deiver much higher outcomes than previously.”

Areas noted

The school was also told to improve in September 2015, two years after it became an academy.

After its latest visit, it was graded ‘requires improvement’ in three of five key areas: Quality of teaching, learning, and assessment; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

It was rated ‘good’ in effectiveness of leadership and managements; and personal development, behaviour, and welfare.

“The atmosphere through the school is clam, friendly, and engaging,” Ofsted added. “Pupils are proud of their school, they care for each other, and are courteous, polite, confident, and welcoming.”