Blackpool players in good nick on children’s TV show

Footballers at Blackpool FC swapped the pitch for the big screen as they star in a TV show for young sports fans.

Nickelodeon sports show Nick Kicks follows presenters Roman Kemp and Rachel Stringer as they visit football clubs across the country to talk to players from all 72 English Football League clubs, including Blackpool FC, who will star in two of the 44 episodes currently airing on the children’s entertainment channel.

Unlucky striker Mark Cullen and defender Will Aimson discovered there was no ‘pie’ in team when they stepped up to the team-mate challenge in last week’s episode - taking cream pies to the face after they failed to correctly match answers to presenter Rachel Stringer’s notoriously difficult questions.

The next installment, which is set to air on Friday, will feature the popular ‘Chip ‘n’ Bin challenge’, which sees midfielder Brad Potts showing off his football skills by taking shots at an open bin.

Mark said: “It was good fun filming with Nickelodeon for Nick Kicks, and the lads that took part really enjoyed it.

“I didn’t mind putting myself forward for the team-mate challenge because I’m always up for a laugh and wanted to watch the show with my son.”

Presenter Rachel Stringer said: “Nick Kicks gives football fans a look at their favourite teams that you just can’t find on any other programme. I am so pleased that we are back and can’t wait for football fans to see what we have in store for clubs this year.”

Nick Kicks premieres on Nicktoons every Friday at 6pm on the Nicktoon channel. The show will also air on the Nickelodeon channel on Saturday and Sunday mornings.