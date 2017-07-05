Blackpool people at risk of AMD

Blackpool has a high population of people at risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – a type of eye disease linked to smoking.

As a result, the resort was chosen as a pit stop location for the ‘Vision Van’, which offered free eye tests in St John’s Square last week.

The van toured the country as part of Macular Week, with organisers Vision Express saying 112 in every 100,000 town residents are suffering from preventable sight loss relating to AMD.

The condition mainly affects older people, and 39 per cent of resort residents are aged 65 or over, while one in four residents smoke. People who smoke are three times more likely to develop AMD than nonsmokers.

Sam Davey, 24, was told he needed glasses after having a free eye test, and said: “I’ve been meaning to get my eyes tested for a while but I never found time to do it.”