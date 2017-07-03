Blackpool park volunteers dig in to beat vandals

Volunteers working to spruce up a Blackpool beauty spot are frustrated having been repeatedly targeted by vandals and thieves.

A shed at the Jubilee Gardens on Queen’s Promenade was targeted for a third time last month.

The damaged door

The continuing damage is a frustration to campaigners who are working to restore the popular spot, close to Gynn Square.

Coun Danny Scott, who represents Warbreck on Blackpool Council, supports the friends group and is frustrated by vandalism, which takes funds away from other projects.

He said: “There is a group working very hard to restore the gardens, to make it a nicer place to spend time.

“They are doing a tremendous amount of good work.

“Unfortunately the shed in which they keep their tools is repeatedly being broken into.

“It was fixed a couple of weeks ago and them a few days later it was kicked in again.

“This is the third attempt to break into this shed.

“This really has got to stop.”

Coun Scott was away when the last incident, which happened between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday June 20, was reported.

Other members of the group have discussed how best to keep their store room safe.

An online Crowdfunding effort was launched to help raise cash for improved security, with £200 donated.

It is hoped the latest attempt to protect the store room, which have been constructed by volunteer Derek Reid, will prevent any further damage.

A spokesman for the Friends of Jubilee Gardens said: “It has now been reinforced to a different level that it was before and should now be a permanent deterrent to any would-be morons who want to break into it and cause more damage.”

Volunteers have been carrying out a number of significant projects at the park.

They include the restoration of a waterfall feature, improved planting thanks to a £1,000 grant from Tesco and the installation of a display featuring historical postcard images of the park.

Coun Scott said: “The Friends of the Jubilee Gardens group is doing a fantastic job.

“Hopefully they will now be allowed to carry on with that without any further problems.”

Last year Blackpool Council was criticised for allowing a trial biking event to take place on the park, which as well as being a popular Promenade beauty spot is home to Blackpool’s Emergency Services Memorial.