Blackpool nursing home gets top marks for care

A nursing home which was at the centre of a Facebook storm amid unfounded allegations over the treatment of one of its patients has been rated ‘outstanding’ for the quality of its care.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised the ‘exemplary’ service offered by staff at St Stephens Nursing Home in North Shore after inspecting the home in April.

All the staff at St Stephens Nursing Home should be very proud of the care they are providing

Debbie Westhead, deputy chief inspector of adult social care in the North for the CQC, said: “Staff at this home were led by an exceptionally kind manager who understood that high standards of care gave people meaningful lives.”

In 2015, police investigated false claims an 89-year-old resident of the home had been assaulted after pictures of her bruised face were posted on Facebook and went viral.

The inquiry concluded the injuries had in fact been suffered after a fall.

Ms Westhead praised staff working at the home.

She said: “We saw that staff knew people using the service well, and understood their needs. It was clear that people were well cared for and staff helped them to maintain their independence and give them a good sense of self-worth.

“We also saw a service that was exemplary in its responsiveness.

“People and relatives told us they were provided with highly personalised care and that staff took the time to get to know people using the service and their likes and dislikes.

“All the staff at St Stephens Nursing Home should be very proud of the care they are providing and I hope other providers look to their example of what outstanding care should look like.”

St Stephens provides nursing care and personal support for up to 31 people, some of whom are living with a dementia or physical disabilities.

A spokesman for St Stephen’s said: “In these challenging times for the care industry, we are reaping the benefits of a five-year training and development plan for all our staff. The development of staff with commitment and care beyond the norm has developed our business and resulted in the recent inspection result.”

Coun Amy Cross, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member responsible for adult services, said she was pleased to see St Stephen’s receive a glowing review.

She added: “This is an example of how all care homes should be and I would like to congratulate St Stephens for their continuing work and high standard of care.

“The quality of care homes in Blackpool is among some of the best in the North West.

“Putting loved ones in a home can be a difficult decision for anybody but at least in Blackpool residents can feel assured that their loved ones will receive a very high quality of care and support as they grow older or need extra help.”